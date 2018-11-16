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DeSantis Wins! Election Fraud Update - B2T Show Nov 15
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31 views • November 16, 2018
DeSantis Becomes Governor Elect in Florida. Election fraud continues to be exposed with new investigations starting in Florida and Arizona. We hear Jesus being worshiped in the White House and learn more about Michael Avanati's arrest. Then we move to a more Q related news, a prophesy, prayer and discussion.
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