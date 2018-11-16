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UT Hiring 'Healthy Masculinity Coordinator'
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9 views • November 16, 2018
"What is going on out there with the safe spaces, and the crayons and the magic markers ... The University of Texas, they're hiring for a position, a 'healthy masculinity coordinator' ... We've retreated backwards into a radical far-left world ... that Scarlet Letters people based on things like being a man, or having white skin." —Dan Bongino
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