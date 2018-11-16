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Colion Noir: This Is Bulls**t
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4 views • November 16, 2018
“This is bulls**t. It’s the same bulls**t that they’ve been trying to pass for decades now and they do the same thing over and over again… in reality what they’re trying to do is hide the ball about the real issues, which largely is their failed policies in economics.” Colion Noir exposes the reason behind the anti-gun agenda of Andrew Cuomo and the elites of New York.
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