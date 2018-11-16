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This is Why We Need to Secure Our Borders
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30 views • November 16, 2018
"People want you to believe that the immigration story is largely all about people coming here looking for work–and many of them of them are. But some people aren't. There are some bad people, smuggling people, smuggling narcotics... one of those smugglers got caught on tape by a mainstream media network.” –Dan Bongino
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