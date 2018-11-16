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Une australienne pas contente
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32 views • November 16, 2018
Vidéo suite au dernier attentat à Melbourne.
Pour les allergiques à la voix de robot, la version VOST :
https://www.brighteon.com/5967669321001
La vidéo originale en anglais sur la chaîne de Kirralie Smith :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXg0l4nhrq4
Pour les allergiques à la voix de robot, la version VOST :
https://www.brighteon.com/5967669321001
La vidéo originale en anglais sur la chaîne de Kirralie Smith :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXg0l4nhrq4
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