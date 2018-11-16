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SHOCKING Documentary. Must Watch
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132 views • November 16, 2018
With the sudden appearance of "diseases" like ADD, A doctor is supposed to tell YOU what you need, you're not supposed to ask them for certain drugs. It's illogical and should be a tip-off that something's wrong. Some people are quiet, some are full of energy, some learn fast, some slow, people are different and the idea that any variation from an arbitrary "norm" requires corrective medication is pure folly.The doctors are drug dealers.
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