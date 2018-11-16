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CIA/DOD scientist Dr. Robert Duncan - Biohacking & Cybernetic Mind Control
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30 views • November 16, 2018
Dr. Robert Duncan interview with Tyrone Dew explaining the HORRIFIC TRUTH of Satellite Directed Energy Weaponry Terrorism and the modern Manchurian Candidate False Flag Mass Shootings for Gun Confiscation agenda. Specific case studies of Naval Yard Shooter Aaron Alexis & prosecution attorney Myron May at FSU.
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