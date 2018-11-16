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The King is Coming performed by Keith Shawn
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24 views • November 16, 2018
Once I was clothed in the rags of my sin. I was wretched and poor, so lost and lonely within. But with wondrous compassion the King of all Kings in pity and love - He took me under His wings. Oh yes, Oh yes, I'm a child of the King. His royal blood now flows through my veins. And I, who was wretched and poor now can sing, praise God, praise God I'm a child of the King.
Temple Baptist Church, Knoxville, TN, https://thelionofjudah.org/
September 10, 2017.
2 Corinthians 5:21
Temple Baptist Church, Knoxville, TN, https://thelionofjudah.org/
September 10, 2017.
2 Corinthians 5:21
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