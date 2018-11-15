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Full Show, 11/15/2018 - Violent Caravan Smashes Into California + School Children Taught Whites Are Evil And More
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984 views • November 16, 2018
Trump’s lawyers have made it clear that the president can ban “all reporters” from the White House. The looming ultimatum came on the heels of CNN’s lawsuit to restore Jim Acosta’s White House credentials. Also, UK’s PM is betraying the Brexit movement by ignoring the people’s choice from the 2016 referendum. Joining today’s show is bestselling author Vox Day explaining what conservatives should do next for alternative media against Big Tech censorship.
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