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While The Left Was Destroying Western Civilization, China Made Its Move
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3876 views • November 16, 2018
Vox Day joins Harrison Smith and Alex Jones live via Skype to lay out how leftist policies have been steadily chipping away at the foundation of Western civilization as China pivots to become the new, one and only, super power of the world.
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