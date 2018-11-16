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The 2020 Election Heist Has Already Begun
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1616 views • November 16, 2018
Although the deadline for the vote count in Florida has been reached, legal challenges by the left are expected as they attempt to steal the election from Republicans. Doug & Joe Hagmann discuss Democratic tactics that may also be used in 2020.
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