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Dowsing and Shifting the Pain
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6 views • November 15, 2018
Dowsing and Shifting the Pain ~ where in the body is pain bothering you the most? invite you to close your eyes, so you are not distracted, allow the energy to infuse the healing energy to reduce or release the pain
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