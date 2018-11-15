Firestorm Apocalypse in California

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Published on Nov 15, 2018
Douglas Gabriel of the American Intelligence Media talks with Michael Thomas, editor of State of the Nation and other independent news publications, who gives patriots a huge wake up call about the firestorms in California.LEARN MORE https://patriots4truth.org/2018/11/15...
LEARN MORE https://patriots4truth.org/2018/11/15...
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