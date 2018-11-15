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SHOCK VIDEO: Watch Leftists Teach Children That Whites Are The Enemy
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6090 views • November 15, 2018
Harrison Smith joins Alex Jones live in studio to present and break down an episode of a children's web series that is pumped full of radical communist, anti-white, and un-American propaganda to indoctrinate young, malleable minds.
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