© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Acosta Press Pass First Amendment Right?
Follow
0
Share
Report
4741 views • November 15, 2018
The lawsuit by Jim Acosta against the Trump Administration has been postponed until tomorrow. Joe & Doug Hagmann host the Alex Jones Show to break down the nuances of the case and expose CNN as an enemy of the 1st amendment.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.