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A Sneak Peak Of “Jordanetics” With Vox Day
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2700 views • November 15, 2018
Jordan Peterson has risen to fame since the election of President Trump. Vox Day joins Alex Jones to discuss his new book called "Jordanetics" in which Vox breaks down Big Tech censorship and those that surrender their their God given right to free speech and support the globalist agenda of a one world government.
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