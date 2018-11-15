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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) THURSDAY 11/15/18 INFOWARS
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196 views • November 15, 2018
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS ALEX JONES SHOW:
TRUMP LAWYERS: TRUMP CAN BAN ALL REPORTERS FROM WH
UK BREXIT NEWS
CREEPY PORN LAWYER MICHAEL AVENATTI ARRESTED FOR BEATING WIFES FACE
CARAVAN THE LEFT & MEDIA SAYS "DOESN'T EXIST" ARRIVES AT CALIFORNIA BORDER, CHANTING ANTI-AMERICAN RHETORIC
PROTESTERS IN FLORIDA DEMAND SNIPES’ REMOVAL FROM OFFICE
UNITED STATES NO LONGER DOMINATE SUPERPOWER
Guests:
Roger Stone
Harrison Smith
Vox Day, voxiversity.com
4th Hour Hosts:
Doug & Joe Hagmann
TRUMP LAWYERS: TRUMP CAN BAN ALL REPORTERS FROM WH
UK BREXIT NEWS
CREEPY PORN LAWYER MICHAEL AVENATTI ARRESTED FOR BEATING WIFES FACE
CARAVAN THE LEFT & MEDIA SAYS "DOESN'T EXIST" ARRIVES AT CALIFORNIA BORDER, CHANTING ANTI-AMERICAN RHETORIC
PROTESTERS IN FLORIDA DEMAND SNIPES’ REMOVAL FROM OFFICE
UNITED STATES NO LONGER DOMINATE SUPERPOWER
Guests:
Roger Stone
Harrison Smith
Vox Day, voxiversity.com
4th Hour Hosts:
Doug & Joe Hagmann
Keywords
trumpcnnfake newsfree speechalex jonesinfowarshillary clintonobamamuellerjeff bezoslawsuitjim acostaroger stonetucker carlsonnewswarsjewishukchinaborderbrexitjerome corsirussia investigationthursdayattorney generalfraudpress secretarysarah sandersamericansorosstormy danielscomplete showfreedom warriorprisonplanetbroward countynigel faragewikileaksschumermichael avenattitraitorsjordan petersonproberacistcaravancreepy porn lawyerharrison smithvox dayagwhitakerdrudgejeannie rheemidtermimmigrant caravandoug joe hagmannanti-border troopsdoctored videobrenda snipesfake voteswhite house internelection misconductflorida voter fraudariel rickerstone indictmentclinton attorney11.15.1811/15/18jordaneticsjudge timothy kellymagic votes ballotsracism youtubesuperpower
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