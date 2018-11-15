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Full Show: FOX Comes Out; USPS Bill is in the Mail; She Hit Avenatti First
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46 views • November 15, 2018
As CBS reports the US Post Office has lost billions 12 yrs in a row and the losses are growing, they say Trump “asserted without evidence” that it’s “losing a fortune”. Avenatti defends beating his girlfriend by saying “she hit me first”, FOX defends CNN’s Then, Roger Stone joins to talk about the texts he released proving his info source wasn’t WikiLeaks, how the WSJ spun it to say he was intimidating Mueller’s witness and the state of Florida recount a day before the deadline.
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