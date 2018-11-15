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“Earth Must Be Warned!” Screams French Astronaut Before Suicide Attempt
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436 views • November 15, 2018
A most peculiar report stating that the renowned scientist and France’s first female astronaut Claudie Haigneré had to be ‘forcefully restrained’ after screaming “Earth Must Be Warned!” prior to her falling into a coma from a reported overdose of sleeping pills in an apparent attempt at suicide.
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