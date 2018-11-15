© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When The Guns Fell Silent: Death Of The Great War
Follow
0
Share
Report
243 views • November 15, 2018
World War I was supposed to be the war to end all wars, sadly one hundred years later the United States is still fighting and killing in more pointless conflicts than ever. World War I serves as a monument to the blind indifference man is capable of, inflicting death and pain on the "enemy" right up until the very last second.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.