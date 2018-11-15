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The Invasion Is Real, Military At Border Is Fake
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711 views • November 15, 2018
CNN’s Acosta fought with an intern so he could lecture Trump about the “fake” threat of foreign citizens coming over the border and Jeff Flake was still spewing the same nonsense — as they were going over the wall. But where’s the military and the barbed wire? And, the media plays all the identity politics cards as they tell us LGBT migrants were the first to climb the wall.
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