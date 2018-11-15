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FOX & CNN Merge on Lawsuit, Views
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1689 views • November 15, 2018
FOX News proudly proclaims “FOX Stands With CNN” in their headlines. Did FOX stand for a Free Press when InfoWars was censored completely on social media or 2 months later when 800 other media were censored? Do they care about the Free Speech of their listeners who are being shadow banned and censored? With the exception of Tucker Carlson & a few others, FOX has revealed itself as controlled, phony opposition.
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