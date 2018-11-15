© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Intel Whistleblower Roundtable with Bill Binney, Kevin Shipp, John Kiriakou & Jason Goodman
Follow
0
Share
Report
82 views • November 15, 2018
William Binney is a former highly placed intelligence official with the NSA who retired on 10/31/01, after more than 30 years with the agency.
Kevin Shipp, former CIA Officer & Anti Terrorism expert. He is the recipient of two CIA Meritorious Unit Citations, three Exceptional Performance Awards and a Medallion for overseas covert operations.
John Kiriakou was a CIA analyst and case officer. Kiriakou was named Chief of Counterterrorist Operations in Pakistan.
Kevin Shipp, former CIA Officer & Anti Terrorism expert. He is the recipient of two CIA Meritorious Unit Citations, three Exceptional Performance Awards and a Medallion for overseas covert operations.
John Kiriakou was a CIA analyst and case officer. Kiriakou was named Chief of Counterterrorist Operations in Pakistan.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.