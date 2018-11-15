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What the F____ Do YOU Know? Socrates & nearly the whole world are missing the TRUTH!
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7 views • November 15, 2018
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A better way to look at educating the world and ourselves.
Free book link below
Modus Operandi for better individuals and organizations
http://wovo.news/signatures/modus.jpg
Free ebook http://beta.incite-insight.com/book/THE-FREEDOM-HANDBOOK.pdf
https://www.amazon.com/Freedom-Handbook-Luke-Denis/dp/1524582530
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/InciteInsight
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Y0XlMdagAO6P/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Incite__Insight
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