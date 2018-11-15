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Tucker Carlson And Alex Jones Show The Full Scope Of The Caravan Invasion
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6529 views • November 15, 2018
The MSM is spreading the false narrative that the migrant caravan is 100% made up of asylum seekers, yet they avoid the actual laws being broken and bad actors that are mixed in with innocent women and children. Alex breaks down Tucker Carlson's honest take on the negative affects of blindly allowing people to cross our border illegally.
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