Universal, Uncensored, Unstoppable - New Global Tools, Models, Platforms, Initiatives & Solutions

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7 views • November 15, 2018
Links: https://www.ted.com/talks/clay_shirky_how_cognitive_surplus_will_change_the_world/transcript?language=en
The Wizard of Oz-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFi8_kOdpD0
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allegory_of_the_Cave
Free ebook http://beta.incite-insight.com/book/THE-FREEDOM-HANDBOOK.pdf
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/InciteInsight
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Incite__Insight
Websites: Incite-Insight.com & WoVo.news
Email Chris directly - [email protected]
The Wizard of Oz-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFi8_kOdpD0
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allegory_of_the_Cave
Free ebook http://beta.incite-insight.com/book/THE-FREEDOM-HANDBOOK.pdf
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/InciteInsight
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Incite__Insight
Websites: Incite-Insight.com & WoVo.news
Email Chris directly - [email protected]
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