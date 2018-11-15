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Will Johnson - Black Man Telling Black Men To “Stop Voting Republican”
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1279 views • November 15, 2018
Will Johnson responds to Globe Columnist, Renee Graham's article asking black men to stop voting Republican. In it, she complains about the growing percentages of black men voting for Republican candidates. She wrote, "My brothers, don’t believe the hype. This Republican Party is not the party of Lincoln. This is unabashedly the party of white supremacy, migrant family separations, racist fearmongering, and Brett Kavanaugh."
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