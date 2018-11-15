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Younger Dryas Impact Crater Discovered in Greenland_ _ Ancient Architects-
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512 views • November 15, 2018
An enormous impact crater has been discovered under a half mile-thick ice sheet in Greenland and the experts say the impact could have happened as recently as 12,000 years ago.
What looks like a bowl-shaped crater appears to be the result of a mile wide, 10 billion tonne iron meteorite that experts say hit Greenland at a speed of 12 miles per second, releasing 47 million times the energy of nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945.
What looks like a bowl-shaped crater appears to be the result of a mile wide, 10 billion tonne iron meteorite that experts say hit Greenland at a speed of 12 miles per second, releasing 47 million times the energy of nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945.
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