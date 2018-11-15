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The Way To Replace Google & New Innovation for Global Organization & Individual Success
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5 views • November 15, 2018
KILL GOOGLE & NEW INNOVATIVE MODELS 4 IND & ORG SUCCESS!
Ken Robinson
https://www.ted.com/talks/ken_robinson_says_schools_kill_creativity?language=en
https://www.ted.com/talks/ken_robinson_changing_education_paradigms
https://www.ted.com/talks/sir_ken_robinson_bring_on_the_revolution/transcript?language=en
Sugata Mitra https://www.ted.com/talks/sugata_mitra_shows_how_kids_teach_themselves?language=en
Bill Ottman https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXb3_s4ix_4
http://wovo.news/signatures/modus.jpg
Ken Robinson
https://www.ted.com/talks/ken_robinson_says_schools_kill_creativity?language=en
https://www.ted.com/talks/ken_robinson_changing_education_paradigms
https://www.ted.com/talks/sir_ken_robinson_bring_on_the_revolution/transcript?language=en
Sugata Mitra https://www.ted.com/talks/sugata_mitra_shows_how_kids_teach_themselves?language=en
Bill Ottman https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXb3_s4ix_4
http://wovo.news/signatures/modus.jpg
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