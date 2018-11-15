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BREXIT deal reached? May prepares to turn UK into EU vassal state
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18 views • November 15, 2018
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 15.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union, that now goes to her cabinet for approval and thereafter to the UK parliament and Brussels for what will eventually become the UK's Withdrawal Agreement.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union, that now goes to her cabinet for approval and thereafter to the UK parliament and Brussels for what will eventually become the UK's Withdrawal Agreement.
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