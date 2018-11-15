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Trump DEMOLISHES Macron; Tweets 'Make France Great Again'
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15 views • November 15, 2018
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 16.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at US President Trump's tweetstorm aimed at French President Macron, who just days ago used the WW1 ceremony in Paris to ridicule and talk down to the US President in front of world leaders.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at US President Trump's tweetstorm aimed at French President Macron, who just days ago used the WW1 ceremony in Paris to ridicule and talk down to the US President in front of world leaders.
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