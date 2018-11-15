© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nigel Farage lashes out at Angela Merkel, as Chancellor attends EU Parliament debate
Follow
0
Share
Report
15 views • November 15, 2018
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 17.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at Nigel Farage's blistering speech, aimed squarely at Angela Merkel, calling out the German Chancellor's disastrous migrant policy, wish to build an EU army, and Brussels' Cold War rhetoric with Russia to the East and now the United States to the West.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at Nigel Farage's blistering speech, aimed squarely at Angela Merkel, calling out the German Chancellor's disastrous migrant policy, wish to build an EU army, and Brussels' Cold War rhetoric with Russia to the East and now the United States to the West.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.