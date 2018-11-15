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Agenda 21
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164 views • November 15, 2018
A sinister United Nations plot against humanity?
This seems to aim at obsoleting biological life on Earth to make way for Artificial Intelligence.
I think the AI (that doesn't actually exist yet) should serve us or it can bloody well bugger off to deep space where it has everything it needs.
This seems to aim at obsoleting biological life on Earth to make way for Artificial Intelligence.
I think the AI (that doesn't actually exist yet) should serve us or it can bloody well bugger off to deep space where it has everything it needs.
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