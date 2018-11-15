© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Randi Weingarten’s AFT: One of the Greatest Threats to our Children
Follow
0
Share
Report
6 views • November 15, 2018
"Randi Weingarten and the AFT are one of the greatest threats to our children, especially in our inner cities and impoverished rural areas. The policies Weingarten and her AFT viciously fight for create conditions of violence our children our forced to live in...We will not cower, and we will not back down. Because, unlike your members, the NRA's aren’t forced to join. Our nearly 6 million members join on their own, to defend freedom so that the kids you ignore can succeed." -Grant Stinchfield
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.