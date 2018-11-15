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Dan Bongino: "Weingarten has Destroyed Opportunities for Minority Kids"
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3 views • November 15, 2018
"There is probably not a person in America—I would not say this lightly—who is more responsible for the destruction of more young minority kids' opportunities and lives than [Randi Weingarten]. ... She is one of the biggest frauds in America." —Dan Bongino
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