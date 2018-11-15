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Bongino to AFT, Wiengarten: "You’re a fake, phony, fraud"
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11 views • November 15, 2018
"Here’s our ultimatum to you, Randi Weingarten: You can get your ass out of the way and let these kids in failing schools get to a school that actually works that their parents can pick, or you can do politics. That's our ultimatum for you while you try to blackmail and bribe Wells Fargo into dumping the accounts of hundreds of thousands of teachers who don't subscribe to your radical, communist, anti-liberty, crap, garbage agenda." –Dan Bongino
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