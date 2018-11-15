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Dan Bongino: "Weingarten Sucks the Hope Out of Young Kids' Lives"
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2 views • November 15, 2018
"When you lose hope, you know what you got? You got ungatz—you've got nothing. And these kids have no hope because of this fake—that phony fraud. [Weingarten's] the one who's vacuumed and sucked out all the hope—like a hope vampire—from the lives of these kids who deserve better." —Dan Bongino
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