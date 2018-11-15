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The Lobby, Part 1
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7 views • November 15, 2018
In his published explanation, Clayton Swisher described how his award-winning investigative unit – which he says operates “without [Qatari] government interference” – sent an undercover reporter to look into “how Israel wields influence in America through the pro-Israeli American community. But when some right-wing American supporters of Israel found out about the documentary, there was a massive backlash. It was even labeled as antisemitic in a spate of articles.”
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