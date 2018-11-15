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ET Extraterrestrial Shot and Killed - MUFON's George Filer Reveals
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41 views • November 15, 2018
Major George Filer was an Air Force Intelligence Officer who not only had an extraordinary encounter with a massive UFO on radar over the United Kingdom, but later, in the 1970's while he was at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey, found out that an extraterrestrial biological entity had been shot at Fort Dix. This extraterrestrial fled to adjacent McGuire Air Force Base, where it died on the tarmac.
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