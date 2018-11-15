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Stories from an Electronics Technician
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62 views • November 15, 2018
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Mr. Carter was trained as an electronic radar technician in the Navy in the 50's and 60's. He tells of an incident where he witnessed a clear, unambiguous radar contact speeding along at 3,400 miles an hour. There were other radar operators as well who, at various times in 1957 and 1958, also witnessed these unusually fast moving objects.
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Mr. Carter was trained as an electronic radar technician in the Navy in the 50's and 60's. He tells of an incident where he witnessed a clear, unambiguous radar contact speeding along at 3,400 miles an hour. There were other radar operators as well who, at various times in 1957 and 1958, also witnessed these unusually fast moving objects.
Get updates by following The Disclosure Project and CSETI on:
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