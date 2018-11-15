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The Moon is Hollow and I can Prove it
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192 views • November 15, 2018
No doubt you’ve heard some of the completely unexplainable stories about the moon. There are the enigmatic structures that made front-page news of major new publications… but were then dismissed from all media, and even photo-shopped out of photos. There are the strange “lunar wave” videos of recent years, which seem to show the moon’s image actually jumping - as though it were a projected hologram;
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