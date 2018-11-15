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JFK21 - foredrag på Djursland forsøgt aflyst af LOF ("for kontroversielt")
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13 views • November 15, 2018
Reupload from YouTube: https://youtu.be/N_LkXEeResA
Til trods for planlagt 6 måneder i forvejen og 20 tilhørere, der havde betalt kr 100 aflyste LOF fredag eftermiddag, hvor foredraget var om lørdagen. Vi holdt det alligevel på lokalt hotel, her er de "hemmelige" optagelser....ssshhhh......meget farlig viden.....du med garanti ikke hører på fake news DR...
Støt JFK21 for at komme kriminaliteten i danske top til livs: www.JFK21.dk
Til trods for planlagt 6 måneder i forvejen og 20 tilhørere, der havde betalt kr 100 aflyste LOF fredag eftermiddag, hvor foredraget var om lørdagen. Vi holdt det alligevel på lokalt hotel, her er de "hemmelige" optagelser....ssshhhh......meget farlig viden.....du med garanti ikke hører på fake news DR...
Støt JFK21 for at komme kriminaliteten i danske top til livs: www.JFK21.dk
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