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Bloodbath Theatre Tales: Lamb to the Slaughter
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10 views • November 15, 2018
Join the King of Splatter Punk, William Pattison, and HORROR SEX SYMBOL and literary expert, Christopher Highland as they present and discuss the audio book version of Roald Dahl’s short story Lamb to the Slaughter. Mary Maloney has killed her husband but will she get away with it. After all her late husband is a police detective and friends with all the cops who have come to find the killer….
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