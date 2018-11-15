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David Knight and Richard Sacks Cover the California Fires
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48 views • November 15, 2018
Richard Sacks from LostArtsRadio.com is the guest of David Knight from Real News. They talk about the possible reasons why these unprecedented fires are occuring and what can be done to stop them in the future.
(Segment from Real News with David Knight - Nov. 14, 2018)
(Segment from Real News with David Knight - Nov. 14, 2018)
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