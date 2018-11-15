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First-World Feminists Ignore Real Issues Plaguing Women
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9 views • November 15, 2018
"It seems in so many ways that third-wave feminism worries about silly things that are luxuries to worry about when it concerns activism of any sort. … Opening doors? That's a trivial concern considering all of the other things that we have to deal with in the world." —Dana Loesch
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