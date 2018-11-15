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Wounded Parkland Hero Blames Sheriff, Superintendent. Media Ignores Him.
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5 views • November 15, 2018
"Lots has been made about what some students have thought in the aftermath of the massacre. This 15 year old saved 20 classmates, and let's see how much attention he gets on cable news. Unfortunately, this particular student is still recovering ... Those microphones CNN and MSNBC have been so hot to keep on for a month and a half, hopefully they won't be turned off by the time this hero gets well enough to speak." —Dana Loesch
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