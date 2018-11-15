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More troops sent to border as caravan approaches
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603 views • November 15, 2018
Thousands of troops are being sent to support border protection operations; Kevin Corke reports from the White House.
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trumpwhite housenewspoliticsmilitaryfox newsfox news channeltrump newsdonald trumpwhite house newsborder securitycentral americamigrantsus mexico borderus borderborder patroldefense secretaryimmigrantskevin corkemigrant caravandefensecaravantexas bordertroops at the bordermattisjames mattisborder troopsmigrant caravan mexicocaravanacaravana de migrantes
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