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Dallas Crime Rates Dropped One-Third During NRA Annual Meetings
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4 views • November 15, 2018
"For those of you out there – Alyssa Milano—who might be having trouble processing all these super complicated graphs, let me break this down real simple: during the NRA Annual Meetings, crime was down one-third from the two weeks prior. One. Third." —Dana Loesch
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