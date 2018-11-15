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Observations on Thanksgiving
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12 views • November 15, 2018
11/14/18-Teaching-(Wed Prayer Meeting)
The Historical Trek of Pilgrims From Henry VIII to Squanto and the First American Thanksgiving. Then, the Pattern of No-Name People Who Come to Believe in the Lord Jesus Christ. Lastly, the Object Lesson of King Uzziah. Bible: Matthew 11:25
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
The Historical Trek of Pilgrims From Henry VIII to Squanto and the First American Thanksgiving. Then, the Pattern of No-Name People Who Come to Believe in the Lord Jesus Christ. Lastly, the Object Lesson of King Uzziah. Bible: Matthew 11:25
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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