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Roger Stone And Alex Jones Issue Emergency Message To President Trump
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3829 views • November 15, 2018
Roger Stone joins Alex Jones to discuss the emergency campaign to get President Trump to act on Big Tech censorship that now plagues America. Roger reveals how you can join the fight and get this message directly to the president!
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